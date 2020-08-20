Cameroon: Gov’t pledges to ease return of Anglophone traditional rulers to palaces

The Government through the Minister of Territorial Administration has urged traditional rulers from the restive North West and South West regions to regain their palaces deserted due to insecurity brought about by the ongoing Anglophone crisis.

During two concertations with chiefs and fons from both regions Wednesday August 19 in Yaounde, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji assured them of Government’s assistance to ease the return process.

Together with the traditional rulers, members of parliament and Cabinet members present at the gathering brainstormed on ways to facilitate the return of these chiefs, some of whom have been out of their palaces for at least two years now.

Speaking at the different concertations, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji told the twenty four fons from the North West and the thirty-five chiefs from the South West led by the President of the South West Whief’s Conference that they cannot effectively take part in the forthcoming regional election and the reconstruction and development of the regions if they keep running away from their villages.

He further exalted them to continue to speak the language of peace to their respective people and plead with those in the bushes to drop their arms.