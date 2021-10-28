› Health

Cameroon: Govt postpones Coronavirus vaccination campaign

Published on 29.10.2021 at 00h34 by JournalduCameroun

The third phase of the Coronavirus vaccination campaign that was supposed to hold this weekend, has been postponed to November, the Minister of Public Health has announced.

For the moment, figures show that Cameroon has recorded a total of 102 499 cases with 98 317 recoveries, 1 686 deaths, 2 496 active cases, 204 cases hospitalised with 67 under oxygen assistance.

To counter the recent upsurge of the virus, the third phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign will run from November 17-21.

The exercise concerns persons aged 18 and above as well as those living with underlying health conditions.

The exercise will take place in health facilities, public places like markets, chiefdoms, churches, mosques, administrative institutions etc…

