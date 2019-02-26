Cameroon gov’t presents report on Anglophone crisis at UN Human Rights Council

The Government of Cameroon has presented what it describes as a detailed report on the situation in the North West and South West regions of the counrt at the UN Human Rights Council.

During the 40 Human Rights Council session on Monday, the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella said the Government of Cameroon still had full control of the situation in the two troubled regions.

He stressed that Cameroon soldiers have been very professional in carrying out their duties in these two regions. Alleged cases of rights violation in the Anglophone regions are under serious investgations and those under custody will be punished if found guilty, Lejeune Mbella Mbella said.

He said the creation of the Disarmament Committee is one of the major steps taken by the government to resolve the crisis.

He equally pointed out to the creation of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism as well as the decision to free 289 persons detained in connection to the crisis as a major step taken by the govrnment to solve the crisis.

Cameroon’s admission in the Human Rights Council has spurred up debate within various circles as the country faces scathing criticisms on its handling of the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Several reports on human rights violation by Cameroon soldiers in the two regions recently forced the United States of America to reduce its military aid to the country while Amnesty international has called on other partners to sever ties with the Central African nation.