Cameroon: Gov’t promises severe sanctions after Baccalaureat leaks

The Minister of Secondary Education Professor Nalova Lyonga has reassured the education community of serenity and transparency when candidates take to the examination halls again next week to rewrite some subjects of the 2020 Baccalaureat.

The subjects Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences will have to be re-written after reports of leakages last week.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Secondary Education, these subjects will now be written again on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 August. This has caused a slight modification in the calendar of the Probatoire examination which was supposed to start on August 5 but has now been pushed forward to August 7.

Reassuring the academic community of a smooth running of the exams this time around, the Minister of Secondary Education says investigations have been opened to determine the authors of last week’s fraud for eventual sanctions.

At the Office du Baccalaureat, OBC, which is the supreme body charged with organizing the exams, the Director, Etienne Roger Minkoulou said all necessary measures had been taken at their level to ensure the exam sheets arrive the various centres sealed and safe. Attentions are now turned towards the various Regional and Divisional Delegates of Secondary Education as well as the heads of the 1250 centres across the country.

For the students of Terminale C, D and TI, it looks like starting over again when some of them were already in holiday mood.

“I was preparing to go and spend the holidays with my grandmother in the West Region when I heard part of the exams had been cancelled.” Pulcherie, a student of Lycée Biyem Assi said.

She added that she has since begun revising her lessons in all serenity while waiting for next week to go through the exercise again before finally embarking on her long anticipated holidays.