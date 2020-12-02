Cameroon: Gov’t promotes digital literacy among persons with disabilities

The Government of Cameroon has constructed an inclusive multimedia centre equipped with latest ICT tools meant for people with disabilities in general and visually impaired in particular in Yaounde.

The centre that has been donated to the Club of Young Rehabilitated Blind of Cameroon dubbed CJARC was inaugurated Wednesday December 2 by the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

It is expected to offer multi-disciplinary services thanks to the latest ICT tools to people with disabilities including a brail editing and transcription area, a production area, a web space, a fully equipped training area and a sound library space.

According to the Director General of CJARC, Coco Bertin, the centre will help those with disabilities especially the visually impaired to have access to the internet thanks to the tools adapted for them.

“This multi-media inclusive centre will help persons with disabilities to be trained in different domains, they can read, write, easily browse and thus improve their knowledge in diverse fields…” Coco Bertin said.

The beneficiaries on their part have been called upon to make good use of the centre to develop and or improve on their ICT skills.