Cameroon: Gov’t provides updates on Kamto’s detention conditions

The government of Cameroon has moved to allay fears te detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto is under deteriorating conditions.

Kamto has been detained at the Special Operations Unit (GSO) in Yaounde since he was arrested in Douala on January 28 and threatened to go on hunger strike last week if he and his supporters were not released.

It was widely reported on Tuesday that Kamto was in bad shape at his detention facility with his detention conditions not the best but the Minister of Communication has dismissed such reports.

“Mr. Maurice Kamto is currently healthy and eats well. Any allegation to the contrary is unfounded,” the Ministry of Communication Communication said on its Facebook Page.