Cameroon: Gov’t puts in place brigade to track down hospitals that keep charging fees for COVID-19 testing, treatment

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has set up a health brigade in charge of tracking down medical centres that continue to charge fee for testing and treatment of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

For over a month today, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has been insisting on the free nature of Coronavirus testing and treatment nationwide, yet reports still get to him that some medical facilities charge fees for both.

On June 19, Minister Malachie Manaouda took to twitter to announce he has put in place a mixed brigade dubbed DGSN-MINSANTE to track down these health structures and or individuals who despite his numerous warnings keep making money out of this situation.

In addition to your expected denunciations, I have just set up a mixed brigade (DGSN-MINSANTE) to track down all the people and structures that will continue to surf on the plight of Cameroonians to make money. I appeal to everyone’s vigilance. Courage — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) June 19, 2020

Emphasising that testing and treatment for COVID-19 in the country are free, and condemning hospitas that keep charging fees for screening even though they received free kits from the Government, the health boss called on Cameroonians to be vigilant and to denounce health facilities that keep charging fees for it.

“It occurred to me that some of our staff or hospitals still charge for the screening tests, especially rapid tests, which were made available to them.”

“I remind everyone that the COVID test is free, and so is the treatment. I count on you for the denunciations.” Minister Malachie wrote.