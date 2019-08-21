Cameroon gov’t reacts to life sentence slammed on Ambazonia leaders

The Government of Cameroon has acknowledged the decision by the Yaounde Military Tribunal sentencing Julius Ayuk Tabe and the nine other separatist leaders to life imprisonment.

In two tweets posted yesterday on the official page of Cameroon’s Ministry of Communication, Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi says the Government has taken note of the sentence slammed on the separatist leaders.

“Ten of the separatist leaders prosecuted before the camerounian court, have each, among others, been sentenced to life imprisonment. The sovereign and independent justice of the Republic has given its ruling. The Government has taken note of the court ruling.” The first tweet reads.

“The Yaounde Military Tribunal, has, acting by the unanimity of its members and after the hearing of both parties, declared that the separatist leaders were guilty of the offences levied against them. The Government has taken note of the court ruling.” Goes the second tweet.

Arrested in January 2018 in Nigeria, the separatist leaders were found guilty of charges including secession, financing of act of terrorism, hostility to the state, the absence of valid id cards amongst others.