Cameroon: Gov’t reacts to Trump’s AGOA sanctions

The government of Cameroon has frowned at the recent decision of the United States of America to terminate the country’s trade benefit under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

US President Donald Trump said last week that he was terminating Cameroon’s benefit under the AGOA pact on rights of human rights violation.

Reacting to the decision, Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi said it is unfair to accuse defence and security forces of acts of human rights violation given the atrocities committed by separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions.

“We strongly condemn attacks agaisnt Cameroon which reflect a desire to weaken our institutions and undermine the self-confidence of our defence and security forces. in their mission to restore order and preserve our territorial integrity,”

On his part, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said the army can not be accused of committing atrocities in the North West and South West Regions given the job they are doing to restore order.

“We have all seen in these regions the army is distribute humanitarian aid, save humans that have been injured by secessionists. Our soldiers even teach in schools and donate didactic materials . The whole world has seen this. So if there is someone to be blamed for rights violations, the secessionists are to be blamed and not the army,”Paul Atanga Nji said.