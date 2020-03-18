Cameroon: Gov’t receives FCFA 100 Million support fund to fight COVID-19

The Government of Cameroon has received FCFA 100 Million support fund to help stem the spread of Coronavirus on its territory which has so far confirmed ten cases.

The financial support comes from a Douala based Company, PROMETAL, an enterprise specialised in the manufacturing of iron.

The money was handed over to Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda this Wednesday March 18, at his Ministry in Yaounde.

After the confirmation of ten Coronavirus cases on its soil, the Government of Cameroon announced a set of thirteen measures taken to curb the gradual spread of the virus in the country.

These measures that went into application this Wednesday include; the closure of borders, closure of schools, prohibition of gatherings of more than fifty persons amongst others.

Cameroon will definitely need money to go about some of these measures.