Cameroon: Gov’t receives relief items worth FCFA 1.6 Billion from China

The Chinese Government has offered a consignment of goods of basic necessities, medical and technical equipment worth FCFA 1.6 Billion to the Government of Cameroon meant for the two English speaking regions.

According to reports, Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji went to Douala Wednesday January 8, 2020 to inspect the items stocked at the warehouse of the Military Engineering Centre in Douala, before their imminent dispatch to the North West and South regions.

The goods include, sleeping materials, make-shift tents, food items, medical equipment including aid ambulances and eight pick up vehicles.

The Government accepted the donation despite having declared there wasn’t a humanitarian crisis in the country.

The action reports say is part of Chinese contribution to Government’s emergency humanitarian assistance plan for the two English speaking regions rocked by the Anglophone crisis for over three years now.

After the inspection, the items will be distributed to victims of the crisis which has and continue to claim many lives and displace a great number from these regions.