Cameroon: Gov’t refutes HRW allegations indicting security forces of Ngarbuh killings

The Government of Cameroon has refuted allegations contained in a Human Rights Watch report, accusing defence and security forces of having deliberately killed at least twenty-one civilians including women and children last February 14 in Ngarbuh.

In a late night press conference yesterday in Yaounde, Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi disclosed HRW’s report on what happened in Ngarbuh is overtly biased and grounded on baseless facts.

“Human Rights Watch, like several other groups…has been quick to publish a false balance sheet of this regrettable incident, while describing in great detail and in a fanciful way the alleged events and the alleged perpetrators, without having carried out a visit to the area or an investigation…” Rene Emmanuel Sadi hinted.”

“It is the methodology of the research that is supposed to back this “Human Rights Watch” report that is questionable, and therefore reflects the lightness of the deceitful approach of this NGO…he further disclosed.

Apart from that, Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi disclosed that HRW Communication Minister Ilaria Allegrozzi, author of the report, has close links with Ambazonia fighters and as such, could have masterminded it together.

Rejecting thus the allegations contained in the report, the Government spokesperson indicated that following the incident, President Paul Biya has ordered a commission of enquiry into the killings to come up with what exactly happened in Ngarbuh.

Nonetheless, he still maintained Government’s position in relation to what happened in Ngarbuh.

“In its various communications on this incident, the Government itself has indicated that it was during the clashes that took place between six elite elements of the Cameroonian Armed Forces and the heavily armed secessionists that a fire broke out in the fortified refuge containing explosives and flammable products stored by the said rebels…”

“This was followed by explosions and tongues of fire that spread to nearby homes.”