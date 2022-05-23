Cameroon: Gov’t Reinstates Pilgrimage To Mecca

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atangi Nji issues reinstalled annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca which was halted as a result of COVID 19. This decision is contained in a release signed recently, addressed to the muslim community.

Accodring to the release, all muslims faithful wishing to take part in the Hajj this year should rush to the different Governor’s offices of their locality to get registered from Tuesday May 24 to Thursday May 26 2022.

Supervisors who have been approved by the Ministry for Hajj 2022 will have to work on the basis of the registrations received from the governor’s office in strict compliance with the new measures put in place for the supervision of Hajj.

MINAT Boss has equally convened a meeting to hold at the conference hall of the said ministry to discuss modalities for the forward of the Hajj.

The Muslim calendar states that the Hajj 2022 begins in the evening of thursday 7 july and ends in the evening of tuesday july 12. It is specified that this pilgrimage is a trip every muslim must take atleast once in his or her life.

It is the fifth of the fundamental Muslim practices and innstitutions known as the Five Pillars of Islam.The pilgrimage rites begins on the 7th day pof Dhu al-Hijjah and ends on the 12th day.