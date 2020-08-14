Cameroon: Gov’t reiterates mandatory wearing of facemasks in public places

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has frowned at the fact that many Cameroonians now go about in public places without wearing facemasks amid a virus which continue to make victims in the country.

Cameroon is five months and few days into the Coronavirus pandemic and though the rate of infections has greatly reduced, health officials say absence of observing anti-COVID-19 barrier measures, especially the wearing of facemasks in public places as it is presently the case could reverse the trend.

Speaking Thursday August 13 at the 9th weekly inter-ministerial meeting to monitor and evaluate Government’s strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic, PM Dion Ngute instructed the Minister of Decentralization and Local Development to get the Mayors and Municipal Councillors actively involved in enforcing the mandatory wearing of facemasks in public places nationwide.

He has equally given the go ahead to the Minister of Territorial Administration to work with the Delegate General for National Security and the Secretary of State for Defence in charge of the Gendarmerie to reinforce actions of the administrative police on the wearing of facemasks in areas open to the public.

These instructions come in as the country has witnessed a slight increase in the number of its weekly Coronavirus infections as well as deaths.

In one week, the country recorded five hundred and thirty-two new cases, an increase of two hundred and one recorded the previous week and eight deaths, with an increase of six.