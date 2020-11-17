Life › Education

Cameroon: Gov’t restricts access to school campuses to students with facemasks

Published on 17.11.2020 at 16h40 by journal du Cameroun

Students of College Vogt during lesson (c) copyright

The Government of Cameroon has restricted access to secondary school campuses only to students putting on a facemask in a bid to fight the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

In a communique published this Tuesday November 17, the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Nolava Lyonga informs the education community including parents that a high degree of neglect has been observed in the respect of anti-Coronavirus barrier measures in schools.

Consequently, she has announced that henceforth, access to school premises will be restricted only to students who will put on facemasks.

In the communique, Minister Nalova Lyonga indicates that unannounced checks will be conducted in schools to ensure students are effectively putting on their facemasks both in classrooms and in the school compound.

She adds that a general testing campaign will be conducted in schools.

This measure comes at a time when Cameroon is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases confirmed in some schools in the economic capital Douala and the West region attributed to the non-respect of anti-COVID-19 barrier measures.

 

