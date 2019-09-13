The government of Cameroon has expressed satisfaction at the progress of works on the Yaounde-Nsimalen highway.

During a joint visit to the construction site by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes and the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, wereon site to see progress of the works as well as meet locals where the road is passing.

The Minister of Territorial Administration said the visit was to call on all those living along the path where the roads have to pass to relocate to the zones provided by the government given the fact that they had already been compensated. He said this should be done in all good faith given that the success of the project is for all Cameroonians.

“I think it is important for us to tell the local population that they have to help accompany us in this project. The Yaounde-Nsimalen highway is a very important project which has several ramifications. We all nave national and international obligations on this project so we have to accompany the government,” the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said.

The Minister said it is important works speed up along the road as the Cameroon prepares to host two major competitions, the 2020 CHAN and the 2021 AFCON.