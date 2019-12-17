Cameroon: Gov’t says 500 other varsity dons will be recruited in January 2020

The Government of Cameroon has disclosed that a second contingent of 500 State University lecturers will be recruited come January 2020 in the side-line of the recruitment exercise of 2000 lecturers into State Universities.

The information was disclosed this Tuesday in Yaounde in a press conference granted by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo in a bit to wave off pressure from the public on the recruitment process highly criticised.

He stated that most of the PhD holders who did not see their names on the list were disqualified either because of age, merit, objectivity and or regional equilibrium, which he said are the criteria for the recruitment.

Reports say Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo further disclosed some five hundred other lecturers will be recruited into State Universities in January 2020 in the case of the second recruitment process.

Following the publication of a highly criticised list of the first University lecturers recruited as far as this exercise is concerned, a number of PhD holders have staged a sit in process in front of the Ministry of Higher Education to protest against the recruitment exercise.

Other reports disclosed one of them almost took away her life this Tuesday in front of the Ministry of Higher Education.