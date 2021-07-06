Cameroon: Gov’t says civilian gunned down by soldiers in Bamenda was diaspora Amba leaders local relay

The Ministry of Defence has finally reacted to the killing of an individual identified as Djibril Dubila last Sunday July 4 by soldiers in front of a police check point in Below Foncha in Bamenda III, Mezam Division of the restive North West region.

In a statement issued Tuesday July 6, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Col Cyrille Atonfack says Djibril was shot as he attempted to run away from security officers at the control post in Below Foncha.

Col Atonfack says after identification, findings established that the victim born in Jakari subdivision on the 23rd of April 1985 was the local relay of certain secessionist terrorist leaders of the diaspora in the Nkwen sector, in Bamenda III.

The release further reads that Djibril Dubila had been involved in several kidnappings with ransom demands as well as numerous cases of conditional threats. Under multiple pseudonyms and accounts on social networks, he is said to have personally and directly led several groups of scammers specialized in online scamming.

Preliminary findings according to the release establish with certainty that an arrest warrant had been issued against him on the 24th of November 2020 by the President of the Bamenda Military Tribunal following Judgement N°118/2/2020 of 4th November 2020 sentencing him to three years imprisonment and FCFA 565,950 fine and accumulated damages for inciting cessation and issuing conditional threats.

Describing the regrettable incident in front of the police check point in Below Foncha that faithful Sunday July 4, Col Cyrille Atonfack says Djibril Dubila panicked when he got to the control post and engaged a manoeuver to escape when he ought to stop and was forcefully stopped by deterrent gun shots which unfortunately hit him fatally.

Following this incident, the population of Below Foncha paraded the streets with the body of the victim, protesting against what they termed police brutality and excesses.

In the course of the protest, irate youths burnt down the check point in front of which Djibril was gunned down- all of these was done under the watchful eyes of security forces.

Djibril was buried Monday morning at the Municipal cemetery in Bamenda II.

The Ministry has extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and indicated that an investigation is on course to establish the responsibilities of actors involved in the regrettable incident.