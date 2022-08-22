Cameroon : Govt Schedules Back to School for September 5th 2022

The Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga, and the Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, have just proceeded to the division of the next year.
The government has just confirmed this. The start of the school year will take place on 5 September 2022 at 7:30 am throughout the national territory. The 2022-2023 school year starts on that day and ends on Friday 28 July 2023 at 3.30 pm. It includes two major periods of interruption of two weeks each. The first, corresponding to the Christmas holidays, runs from Friday 16 December 2022 at 12.00 to Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 7.30. The second, for the Easter holidays, runs from Friday 31 March 2023 at 3.30 p.m. to Monday 17 April 2023 at 7.30 a.m.
This organisation is contained in the joint order N°120/B1/1464/AC/MINEDU/
The joint order also divides the school year into three terms. The first term runs from Monday 5 September to Friday 25 November 2022. The second term will cover the period from Monday 28 November to Friday 16 December 2022 and from Tuesday 3 January to Friday 3 March 2023. The third quarter will run from Monday 6 March to Friday 7 April and from Monday 17 April to Friday 2 June 2023.
The interministerial decision specifies the period of the official examinations for the 2023 session. To this end, it provides for the conduct of the zero tests on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April 2023. The practical EPS tests will take place from Monday 24 April to Friday 12 May 2023. The official examinations and competitions of Basic Education will take place from Monday 15 May to Friday 28 July 2023. Secondary education examinations will take place from Wednesday 17 May to Friday 28 July 2023.The text provides for the departure on leave of the teaching staff on 31 July 2023. The start of the school year for administrative staff is set for Monday 28 August 2023 at 7.30 am. The start of the school year for teaching staff is Wednesday 30 August 2023. The start of the school year for the 2023-2024 school year will take place on 4 September 2023. Below, the joint MINEDUB-MINESEC order.