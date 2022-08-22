Cameroon : Govt Schedules Back to School for September 5th 2022

The government has just confirmed this. The start of the school year will take place on 5 September 2022 at 7:30 am throughout the national territory. The 2022-2023 school year starts on that day and ends on Friday 28 July 2023 at 3.30 pm. It includes two major periods of interruption of two weeks each. The first, corresponding to the Christmas holidays, runs from Friday 16 December 2022 at 12.00 to Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 7.30. The second, for the Easter holidays, runs from Friday 31 March 2023 at 3.30 p.m. to Monday 17 April 2023 at 7.30 a.m.

This organisation is contained in the joint order N°120/B1/1464/AC/MINEDU/ MINESEC of 19 August 2022. The text sets the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year in the Republic of Cameroon. It provides for two modes of teaching due to the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic and other humanitarian emergencies. The teaching will thus take place face-to-face and at a distance, via radio, television, internet or self-learning booklets.

The joint order also divides the school year into three terms. The first term runs from Monday 5 September to Friday 25 November 2022. The second term will cover the period from Monday 28 November to Friday 16 December 2022 and from Tuesday 3 January to Friday 3 March 2023. The third quarter will run from Monday 6 March to Friday 7 April and from Monday 17 April to Friday 2 June 2023.