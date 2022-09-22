Business › Firms

Cameroon Gov’t Schooled in SMEs Management at Global Forum

Published on 22.09.2022 at 10h30 by JDC

SMEs
Global Forum SMEs

A Global forum on SME financing is being held in Cambodia from 19th to 24 September . A delegation was led Achille Bassilekin III, Minister in charge of SMEs.

 

 

The work in progress began with a plenary session under the theme: SME financing: engine of growth and job creator. The panel was made up of Hourn THY, Operations office, SME Finance Forum, Hanh Nam NGUYEN, Program Manager IFC, and Syed Abdul MOMEN, Deputy managing director, Head of SME, BRAC Bank.

 

The statistical yearbook on SMEESA was presented on 30 June 2022 in Yaounde. According to the Ministry of SMEs, “statistical information on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Social Economy Organisations (SEOs) and Artisanal Production Units (APUs) is essential for decision-making in the framework of public policy development and allows for better support to private sector actors so that they can effectively play their role as catalysts of the structural transformation of our Economy.

In fact, this directory underlined that, according to the last census, the growth is of the order of 324,899 small businesses created in 2021, to which must be added 649 large businesses with a strong predominance of establishments that represent about 80% that should be supported to promote emergence.

In detail, these are 324,250 small and medium-sized enterprises in the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors, and 649 large enterprises. This figure has increased compared to the previous year, when there were 289,428 enterprises.

