Cameroon Gov’t secures fund to develop cotton sector

The government of Cameroon has been accorded F CFA 21 Billion by the Arab Bank for for Economic Development in Africa to boost it’s cotton sector.

Cameroon’s Economy Minister, Alamine Ousmane Mey says about F CFA 15 Billion of the 21 Billion will be used to import fertilizers for the country’s cotton Development Cooperation,SODECOTON, while the rest will be used to improve on the company’s production capacity.

The funds, the Minister said will also help boost the company’s yield of more than 250.000 cotton producers under its supervision, and respond to National and sub regional demand of cotton products.

Pundits hold the financial boost to the company will keep it vibrant and contribute to national growth and socio-economic development.