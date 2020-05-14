Cameroon: Gov’t sets official exams for July, August 2020

The calendar of official examinations for the current academic year in Cameroon has been set for the months of July and August 2020 amid a continues increase in cases of Coronavirus infections and deaths.



The information was made known this Thursday in Yaounde at the end of the weekly inter-Ministerial Committee meeting to monitor Government’s response strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic, chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute through video conference.

During this meeting, it was equally announced that the 2020/2021 academic year for primary and secondary schools is due to start on the 5th of October 2020 and on the 15th for the Higher education.

The session focused on the modalities for the reopening of schools for the current school year on the tentative date of June the 1st as was decided by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

Schools nationwide were shut down on March 18 as part of measures taken by the Government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Barely two months after, many are of the opinion that the pandemic has not been successfully contained for children to resume schools, given the increasing number of cases and deaths recorded so far.

Following statistics given by the officials of the Ministry of Public Health Wednesday May 13, the country stands at two thousand, nine hundred and fifty-four (2, 954) infections and 139 deaths.

Meanwhile, one thousand, fife hundred and fifty-five (1,555) persons have been successfully treated.