Cameroon: Gov’t sets up hepatitis treatment centre in Bertoua

A centre for the treatment of hepatitis infection has been set up in the Bertoua regional hospital in the East region of Cameroon as a response to the many lives the viral infection keeps claiming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The treatment centre was inaugurated Wednesday July 29 by the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health, Prof Louis Richard Njock.

According to figures from the Ministry of Public Health, the rate of Hepatitis B infection in the East region stands at 65%, with eight to fifteen people having tested positive to the viral disease out of one hundred and more than half of the population positive to Hepatitis D.

The creation of this centre according to Prof Louis Richard Njock is thus timely as it will bring Hepatitis treatment closer to the population of the region and prevent further spread.

At the national level, close to ten thousand people reportedly die of Hepatitis infection on a yearly basis, figures which have placed the country among the first seventeen nations in the world to be hard-hit by the infection.

In the side-line of the inauguration of this centre, the former Director of the Douala Laquintinie hospital launched on behalf of the Minister Public Health 10th edition of the National month for the fight against Hepatitis and the 2020 edition of the World Hepatitis Day which was commemorated on the 28 of July under the theme ““Hepatitis-free future,” with a strong focus on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and new-borns.