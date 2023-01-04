Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon : Gov’t Shuts Fake News On University Fees Increase

Published on 04.01.2023 at 14h33 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Ministry of Higher Education reiterated this through an update published on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The communication unit of the Ministry of Higher Education is clear, “Contrary to the rumor circulating on social networks, university fees are fixed by decree N° 1993/033 of January 19, 1993 modifying and supplementing certain provisions of decree n°79/186 of May 17, 1979, fixing duty payment rates academics”, can be read on the facebook page of the ministry whose boss is Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo. 

This clarification comes to deny a rumor that was beginning to fuel the debates within the Cameroonian university community. This unfounded news was contained in an anonymous publication listing the materials whose costs are subject to increase in the new finance law, that of the 2023 financial year.

According to the document, university fees were increasing from 50,000 FCFA to 300,000 FCFA per student and academic year. The said document presents other increases such as the cost of the tax stamp which goes from 1000 FCFA to 1500 FCFA among others.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top