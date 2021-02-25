The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned private health facilities to revert to the strict protocols for the prevention and control of COVID-19 infection in health facilities.

The warning was issued at the start of the week, on the back of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases which has put public health officials on their toes.

In a release signed by the Minister of Public Health on Monday, February 22, the Minister revealed practices in several health facilities are not in compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols which has left health workers exposed.

“In spite of the regular availability of rapid diagnostic tests for routine testing of all suspected cases, these health facilities continue, not only to take care of patients with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, but also to allow families to collect the remains of potential victims of this disease, without running a post-mortem examination, nor referring to health facilities in charge of the response to Coronavirus,” the Minister of Public Health said.

In addition to jeopardizing the health of medical staff and patients and these private health facilities, these practices expose the population to a high risk of contamination, Dr Malachie Manaouda warned.

Thus, these private clinics have been called upon to carry out the systematic screening of any suspected case and the immediate reporting of data to the public health district services.

Individual Responsibility

In the face of the rising number of cases witnessed in recent weeks, the Minister has equally called of individual responsibility in order to arrest the situation.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda, most patients who arrived the hospital in degraded situation were either treated in non specialised health structures, or remained at home denying their condition and on self medication.

He has thus called on all to individually engage in the fight against the disease while calling on those who return positive tests to follow medical prescriptions given by authorized health facilities for the treatment of this disease and refrain from self medication.