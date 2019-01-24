Cameroon: Gov’t step up actions to ensure constant water, energy supply

The Government of Cameroon says it has taken up up new measures to ensure constant water and energy supply in the country.

Speaking January 23 during an annual meeting, Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, said unjustifiable shortages of water and energy will henceforth be checked through a monitoring system and the production companies held accountable. He said anytime there is blackout, SONATREL and ENEO, the electricity supply and production company will be called to justify why and sued for breach of contract.

Minister Eloundou also informed stakeholders that other measures are being put in place to improve the quality of services in the provision of water and energy.

He equally announced that new infrastructures are going to go operational this year like the Mekin and Memevele dams to substantially increase hydroelectrical power production in the country.