Cameroon: Gov’t stops giving updates on number of COVID-19 cases

Cameroon’s Minisry of Public Health has ceased from updating Cameroonians on the evolution of Coronavirus infected cases in the country and rather limits itself to the number of deaths, serious cases and recoveries.

According to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, it is the new orientation Cameroonians requested for his communication strategy on the health crisis that is tormenting the whole world.

“Very sensitive to the new orientation you wished to give to our communication, I will therefore endeavour henceforth to sorely publish information on the evolution of our strategy, which is serious cases, cured cases, deaths and anti-COVID-19 measures.” Dr Malachie Manaouda said in a tweet on April 9, 2020.

As such, the last figures which filtered on Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases were eight hundred and forty-eight and that was on Monday April 13 in the evening.

Since that day, nothing has been said on the evolution of COVID-19 infected persons in the country.

Responding to the worry of an internet user on the number of infected cases in a tweet yesterday, the Health boss told him to go closer to officials of the Emergency Operations Unit of the Ministry of Public Health to get updates on that.

As far as the new communication strategy is concerned, yesterday evening, Minister Malachie Manaouda indicated that about thirty COVID-19 patients are on oxygen in health facilities in the country, meanwhile more than one hundred and sixty-five have been cured successfully and seventeen died.