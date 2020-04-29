The government of Cameroon is looking at ways of better protecting persons living with disabilities in the fight to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The plan was revealed by the Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irene Nguene while chairing a meeting with leaders of some nongovernmental organizations working with persons with disabilities.

The meeting that held in Yaounde was aimed at adopting an operational plan in order to better fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Chairing the meeting, the Minister of Social Affairs said, all response strategies aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 must be inclusive and take into account persons living with disabilities.

“We want to finalise with stakeholders and take into account all the strategies to protect persons living with disabilities. We decided to get together today to see how we can take care of them with the outbreak of the pandemic,” Minister Pauline Irène Nguene said.

The stakeholders from the different NGOs expressed hopes that after the meeting, persons living with disabilities will have more access to information that will guide them in preventing the spread of the virus.

They equally urged government to offer more material and financial support to these persons to help the cope with the difficult times imposed by the health crisis. In all, they all agreed on an elaborated plan with the Minister of Social Affairs on measures to get persons living with disabilities protected from the COVID-19.