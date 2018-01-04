Cameroon: Gov’t strengthens support for kimberley process

Officials in charge of handling the Kimberley process in Cameroon have reiterated government’s stance in strengthening the institution’s objectives.

The team headed by Cameroon’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Ernest Gbwaboubou held an extraordinary session December 29, 2017, to review the institution’s 2017 activity report and chart a 2018 road map.

Speaking after the closed door meeting in Yaounde, Daniel Mackaire Eloung Nna, Permanent Secretary of the Kimberley Process in Cameroon told reporters that they have laid down strategies to ensure that the exploitation of diamond generates more income for the national treasury.

To him , the secretariat will need to increase its activities on the ground, in order to reach the goal set in the extraordinary session.

The Kimberley Process is a certification scheme established in 2003 by a United Nations resolution, following a series of reports which first exposed the link between the diamond trade and the financing of conflict.