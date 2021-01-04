A new centre for the training of trainers to help educate youth for a change of mentality will built in Cameroon by the International Youth Fellowship; a nongovernmental organization specialised in the training of youth.

The announcement was made at the end of an audience granted by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou to the Founder of IYF, Dr Soo Park on December 28 in Yaounde.

After an hour of discussions and exploration of ways to implement new opportunities for youth, both parties agreed to the construction in the next years of a modern IYF centre for the training of trainers to change mentalities.

They also agreed to provide the Ministry of Youth and Civic Edcuation with documents on the change of mentality which is harmonised and tailored to the Cameroonian context as well as making available Korean experts for the training of trainers in mindest education.

On behalf of the government of Cameroon, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounoua Foutsou thanked Dr Soo Pack for the promises which he said will provide a boost to Cameroonian youth when fully implemented.

He promised to make available to the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) the 02 Multifunctional Youth Promotion Centres across the country for training trainers in Mindset education. He urged the Founding President of IYF to develop the programs in Mindset education after they must have received the harmonised documents which he said will be distributed to primary, secondary schools and even universities.

At the end of the fruitful exchanges, the audience ended with a prayer on peace and development in Cameroon.