Cameroon: Gov’t strsses need to protect children against Coronavirus

The Ministry of Public Health has called for the increased protection of children in the fight against the COVID-19.

Officials of the Ministry of Public Health made the call recently during one of the daily press briefings to inform the population on the situation of the pandemic so far in Cameroon.

According to Dr Fanne Mahamat, Director of health promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, tons of false information regarding the spread of the virus have been on the rise on social media which could negatively affect public perception.

Though children are so far not too affected by the virus, she said children could also be affected by the spread of this negative information and thus called on all to continue shielding children from fake information.

She also stressed on the need for children to be regularly informed on the preventive measures in place and called on parents to regular ensure their children are putting on their protective gears.

She said it is only through good practices that Cameroon can overcome the spread of the virus as has been the case in the past weeks with over 915 cases recovered so far which signals hope in Cameroon’s fight against the pandemic.