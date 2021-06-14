The government of Cameroon has summoned the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon over the violence witnessed at the Cameroon Embassy in Belgium on Monday, June 14.

A group of persons who describe themselves as activists stormed the Cameroonian Embassy in Belgium early on Monday, June 14, destroying several items before forces of law and order could intervene and disperse them.

According to the activists, they want the government of Cameroon to release three young men who were arrested in the Littoral Region for denouncing using vulgar language the alleged embezzlement of COVID-19 funds.

The situation prompted the Minister of Extrenal Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella to summon the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon urgently to clearly the air over the incident.

During the audience, the Minister of External Relations expressed concerns at the constant attacks on Cameroon’s diplomatic missions in Europe and Belgium in particular.

He transmitted government’s wish to see its bilateral partners take the committment to see its diplomatic missions safe as per the 1961 and 1963 Vienna Conventions.

While congratulating the Bruxelles police for reacting promptly and dispersing the protesters, the Belgian Ambassador shared in Cameroon’s worries and promised to channel them to his country’s authorities for appropriate security measures to be taken in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

This is not the first time Cameroonian activists in the diaspora are carrying out attacks on foreign embassies with previous incidents recorded in France and Germany.