Cameroon: Gov’t suspends importation of animal, fishery products from Coronavirus hit-countries

As part of measures put in place to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic to Cameroon, the Government has announced the suspension of the importation of animal and fishery products from countries affected by the killer disease.



The move was made public in a press release signed by the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Dr Taiga Monday February 3, 2020.

It reads that “Until further notice,” the issuing of “technical notices for the importation of living animals, fresh and frozen and unmanufactured animal and fishery products from countries affected by the killer virus.

Added to that, Minister Taiga instructed his collaborators all over Cameroon to take all the necessary measures to maintain the active health watch of veterinary services throughout the national territory, and to reinforce veterinary inspection and health control measures at maritime ports, airport and land borders, as well as at the various health control posts.

Reports have established that the deadly virus is found in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

It is then transmitted from animal to man and from man to man just like it’s the case in China and some of the countries where cases of infected persons have been detected.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in China on December 31st, 2020, no case has been detected in Cameroon and the Government has been working on ways to counter any possible importation of the virus to Cameroon.