The Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou has rounded off the distribution exercise of kits to the beneficiaries of the Three-Year Special Youth Plan.

The national tour rounded off in the North Region last weekend in the Far North and North Regions and the Minister of Youth and Civic Education visited several projects which are being put in place by the beneficiaries.

The Minister’s tour to the North Region first took him to Gashiga on Thursday, November 6, where the youth took him through over two hectares of land which has already been plowed and ready for sowing. They were thus handed funds as well as other equipment to support their initiative.

The next stop was on the ten hectares of land set aside for the pioneer village farm. Here, over two hectares of land have already been ploughed the youth are just waiting seeds ahead of the planting season.

After exploring the farm, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education thanked the Lamido of Gashiga for providing the piece of land which he said will help in the economic empowerment of the youth.

On his part, the President of the National Youth Council for the North Region, Alpha Abdoul Aziz thanked government for the efforts made in providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals.

In total, the youth of the Gashiga pioneer agricultural village received watering cans, seeds as well as cheques which vary from FCFA 1.5 million to FCFA 5 million.

On their part, other young beneficiaries of the three-year special youth plan still in the field of agriculture received tillers, sowers, generators while those whose projects are focused on transformation will received grinders, mixers, grainers, dehullers, mills, crushers and even tricycles for transporting and disposing of products. Six-burner freezers and stoves were offered to caterers, while those involved in poultry farming were provided with feeders, drinkers and sacks of feed.

Next stop was in the Far North Region where the Minister of Youth and Civic Education where he visited the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centre where he encouraged the ex combatants who are learning various trades. He then proceeded to the second generation pioneer village in Mangave Goi Goi in the Meme Canton which will be dedicated for the cultivation of garlics and onions.