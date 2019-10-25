Cameroon: Gov’t tells UN Major National Dialogue was last of its kind

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu has told the United Nations that the just ended Major National Dialogue convened by President Biya to seek lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis was the first and the last of its kind.

Felix Mbayu was speaking Thursday October 24 in Yaounde on the occasion of the commemoration of the 74th edition of the United Nations Day.

Before a host of Statesmen, the Resident Coordinator of the UN system in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi, heads of UN Agencies to name but these, Minister Felix Mbayu disclosed the Grand Historical event that brought together Cameroonians of all works of life was one of the efforts made by President Biya to ensure things come back to normalcy and none of such will hold again.

He mentioned the release of 333 persons arrested in connection with the Anglophone crisis as well as some 102 opposition sympathisers that closely followed the holding of the event.

Minister Felix Mbayu’s statement comes after some reports indicated that some International Organisations and Western countries called for a new “inclusive” dialogue following persistent acts of violence carried out on the population of the North West and South West regions.