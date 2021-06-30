Cameroon: Gov’t threatens to close down Cimencam over alleged announced increase of cement prices

The Government of Cameroon has threatened to seal the various sales points of the cement production company, Cimencam if the structure goes on with an alleged decision to increase the price of her cement.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the enterprise, Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana says it came to his notice that Cimencam is about to proceed with another unilateral increase in the price of its cement.

This decision according to the Trade boss is in defiance to his formal notices and his desire to collaborate with authorities of the enterprise.

Describing the move as a defiance and a provocation, Minister Mbarga Atangana has warned the company against pushing through with the measure.

He reminds that cement features amongst products whose prices need to undergo the price homologation procedure and says if the increase in price without his consent were to be implemented, the different sales points of Cimencam in the country would be sealed.

Cimencam is a company specialized in the production of construction materials in Cameroon and Central Africa. The company has been producing and selling cement and ready-mixed concrete, providing related and innovative solutions and services for more than 50 years.