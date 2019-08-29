The government of Cameroon has stepped up measure to secure the West region from attacks by unidentified armed men.

During the high-level security meeting in Bafoussam on Wednesday chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, special precriptions were given to administrative and security officials to secure the region.

In attendance were the Governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine, the six Senior Divisional Officers of the region, the gendarmerie legion Commander for the West region, the Regional Delegate for National Security amongst others.

The Minister Of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji expressed government’s satisfaction for the efforts put in place by authorities of the West region to neutralise attacks from suspected separatist fighters and to smooth integration and protection of IDPs in the region.

« There is need to develop and intensify a constant monitoring mechanism, remain vigilant and close to the population so as to bar the way to the enemy, »Paul Atanga Nji ehorted.

The West region has witnessed several attacksin the past from separatist fighters from Lebialem and Ngoketunjia who have respectively attacked the Menoua and Noun divisions in the West region.

However, security has since been beefed up across the region and the situation brought under control.