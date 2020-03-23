The government of Cameroon is mauling over the option of electronic teaching in schools following the unprecendented break as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Minister of Secondary Education Professor Nalova Lyonga has revealed.

Schools have been on an enforced break since last Wednesday as part of measures taken by the government to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 in Cameroon where at least cases have been recorded so far.

To enforce, the measure, the Minister of Secondary Education visited some schools in Yaounde where she urged heads of the institutions to respect the measures put in place to help fight the outbreak of the virus.

« I am quite happy, all the schools are closed. Those we have visited are all closed and the Regional Delegates have been visiting in their own areas and we have had the same information from them. But I am very happy that the instructions are being followed, » Professor Nalova Lyonga said.

Reflecting on measures to keep students busy during this break, she said, electronic learning could be an option and government will seriously consider this measure.

« If it is that we are going to use the electronic means (of learning), that will be decided by the hierarchy. We will do so and the teachers should not think that they are on holidays, nobody is on holiday, » the Minister of Secondary Education said.

She added that they now have time to transforming courses into electronic form with the help of teachers to ensure the students get the materials and can learn from a distance.