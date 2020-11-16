Cameroon: Govt to beef up security ahead of Regional Elections

The government of Cameroon has pledged to beef up security in all the ten regions of the country ahead of the Regional Elections expected to hold on December 6.

The committment was taken by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji on Monday, November 16 while opening the Governors’ Conference in Yaounde.

Opening the conference on Monday morning in Yaounde, the Minister of Territorial Administration challenged the Governors to brainstorm and provide concrete answers to security challenges in their regions ahead of the elections as well as the end-of-year feasts.

“As you all know, the challenges ahead of us are numerous and daunting. At the end of our deliberations, we are expected to provide adequate and practical answers to security concerns related to the organisation of th Regional elections and the end-of-year festivities,”Paul Atanga Nji told the Governors.

“These measures will then add to those already taken by the government prior to the start and holding of classes in the regions, strengthening security system and territorial networking and safeguarding schools in the North West, South West and Far North Regions,” he added.

For security to be totally maintained in all the regions, intelligence must be at the centre of all actions taken, the Minister of Territorial Administration stressed.

Also in attendance at the Governors’ Conference was the Delegate Geeral for National Security Martin Mbarga Nguele who presented a global view of the security situation in the country as well as the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam who stressed on the importance of the Regional Elections in the effective implementation of the decentralisation process.