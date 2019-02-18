Cameroon: Gov’t to begin distributing treated mosquito nets

The government of Cameroon will soon begin distributing treated mosquito nets nationwide.

According news reports, the revelation was made recently by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, while launching the third campaign for free distribution of treated mosquito bed nets.

During the launch, it was revealed that close to 15 million treated mosquito bed nets will be distributed during the campaign dubbed, “Treated mosquito bed nets for the entire family, every night”.

The exercise will take place in three phases.

First Phase

# East, South, and 13 health districts in the Littoral Region from 27 -31st March 2019

Second Phase

# Adamawa , Far North and North regions in May 2019

Third phase

# Centre, North West, South West and 11 districts hospitals in the Littoral region from 4th September 2019

The distribution exercise

According to the distribution plan, households will receive a coupon from a mobile health personnel containing basic information and the number of treated mosquito bed nets allocated. On an announced date, each household will receive a treated mosquito bed net for two persons , and an additional net for 1 extra person.

Going by last year statistics, 45% of persons hospitalized in 2017 suffered from malaria. As a result of government’s relentless efforts to fight the disease, the country has seen malaria related deaths drop from 18.8% -12.5% within the last three years.

*Source: CRTV.cm