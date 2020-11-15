The Ministry of Public Health has announced it will intensify nationwide campaigns to encourage citizens to continue washing their hands as a means to stay safe from diseases.

The commitment was taken by the Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat on Thursday, November 12 during celebrations marking the Global Hand Washing Day at the Yaounde Multupurpose Sports Complex.

The commemoration of this year’s Global Hand Washing Day, under the theme «hand hygiene for all” took place in a particular health context, marked by the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

Representing the Minister of Public Health at the event, the Inspector General in charge of Medicl and Paramedical Services at the Ministry of Public Health, said this commemoration is part of the will to respond to the current pandemic, the fight against faecal diseases and much more in the dynamics of the implementation of the hygiene and sanitation policy put in place by the government.

The commemoration of the Global Hand Washing Day came to round up the first edition of the Technology Innovation Fair for Hand Washing which opened the previous day and was in line with the orientations and synergy of action in favour of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants had the opportunity to visit the various stands on exhibition while a jury analysed the project and revealed the winners at the end of the fair.

Richard Lankeu of the NCA Building Solutions got the first prize worth FCFA One million for his initiative aimed at the local manufacture of hand sanitizers. The winner expressed gratitude to the jury and said he will plough back the funds into effective production and distribution of hand sanitizers to underprivileged communities.

The fair was organized by the Ministry of Public Health with support from other partners like the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF whose Resident Representative, Jacques Boyer was full of praise for its success.