Published on 20.01.2020 at 09h33 by JournalduCameroun

The government of Cameroon has announced measures will be taken to install video surveillance cameras in schools to help fight violence.

The measure was recommended by the Minister of Secondary Education Professor Nalova Lyonga while visiting schools in the West Region last weekend.

During the visit to the West Region, the Minister took turns at GBHS Gouache, Lycee Clasique and Government Bilingual teachers training college, all in Bafoussam where she stressed for harmony between teachers and students.

She held discussions with teachers and students on ways to combat violence and crimes in the school milieu.

Her visit comes in the wake of an upsurge of violence in schools in Cameroon with several incidents recorded last week, notably the stabbing to death of a teacher by a student.

 

