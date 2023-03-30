› Health

Happening now

Cameroon Govt to Launch Pilot Phase of Universal Health Coverage

Published on 30.03.2023 at 09h14 by Nana Kamsu Kom

health-worker-providing-curative-services-malaria-cameroon
health-worker-providing-curative-services-malaria-cameroon

The launch of the pilot phase of the Universal Health Coverage UHC is finally announced for next April 7after its failure in January 2022.

 

 

The East region has been chosen for the start of the implementation of the UHC in Cameroon. On Monday, March 27, the Regional Delegate for Public Health in the East, Dr. José Prosper Andjembe Essola, met with his collaborators to discuss strategies to be put in place for the smooth running of activities related to this event, reports the daily Cameroon Tribune.

The latter also visited the sites selected for the registration of the population of Bertoua and its surroundings, according to the same source. In Cameroon, households bear nearly 75% of their own costs, due to the lack of universal health coverage. In its strategic vision to ensure equitable access to quality health care for all Cameroonians, the government has initiated a process to eventually provide the country with a universal health coverage system.

This mechanism should thus enable each person to have access to the quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without this causing them financial difficulties. But the implementation of this project faces several challenges, including the lack of a legislative framework that will frame the UHC because of its mandatory nature.

The government has been studying a draft law for many months, according to the Minister of Public Health , Manaouda Malachie. For this first phase of the UHC, programmes specifically dedicated to vaccination or diseases, such as malaria in children, renal failure, HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, etc., will define the basic basket of care.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top