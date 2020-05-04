The government of Cameroon has promised its unconditional support to help the Archbishop of Douala, Samuel Kleda in his initiative to provide a drug against the COVID-19.

Since the Bishop announced last week that his drug “Les Huiles Essentielles” had produced positive effects on some COVID-19 patients, the demand has increased prompting the government to see how it could support the initiative.

It is in this light that a team from the Ministry of Public Health, led by the Director of Pharmacy, Dr Vandi Deli held a one-hour meeting behind closed doors in Douala with Bishop Samuel Kleda in which both parties discussed on ways of improving on the medicine.

At end of the meeting, Dr Vandi Deli said the Ministry of Public Health is ready to accompany Mgr Samuel Kleda with all the necessary technical support and expressed delight the Bishop welcomed their proposal.

“It was a very fruitful exchange because Monsignor (Samuel Kleda) is accepting collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health which is more technical. We are ready to offer support to improve and evaluate the product for a possible mass production,” Dr Vandi said.

On his part, Mgr Samuel Kleda admitted a scientific approach needs to be adopted though he doesn’t doubt the effectiveness of the product and said they will work together to come out with a positive outcome.

“I am glad the government has taken interest in our work. And now we need to adopt a scientific approach to see that the product goes through the various tests and is validated,” Monsignor Kleda said.