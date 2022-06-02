Cameroon Government To Provide 287,690 Jobs In 2022

This year, the jobs likely to be created or consolidated under the activities of the Public Investment Budget 2022 are 287 690 jobs in work opportunities. This data was presented on June 1st 2022.

There will be 18 210 managers, more than 60 000 technicians and 208 674 workers. The Centre region is in the lead with 51,390 projected jobs, i.e. 18% of all provisions. Adamaoua is at the bottom of the scale with only 3,611 jobs expected.

It should be noted that the PIB 2022 amounts to 1550.3 billion francs divided into 277 actions, 611 projects and 8218 tasks.

The Public Investment Budget 2022 is part of the ongoing budget consolidation effort, with a view to ensuring the medium and long-term sustainability of public finances, while ensuring adequate financing of the NDS30.

In this context, the PIB 2022 gives priority to the completion and commissioning of ongoing projects and major first-generation projects, the relaunch of production of mass consumption speculations within the framework of the import-substitution policy (rice, maize, fish, milk, pharmaceutical products, etc.), the implementation of plans for the development of the country’s economy and the development of the country’s economy.

In 2022, the overall budget for the country will be increased by a total of EUR 1.5 billion, which will be used to finance the implementation of the National Plan of Action for the Reconstruction of the North-West, South-West and Far-North Regions, the implementation of Universal Health Coverage, and the strengthening of resources dedicated to financing decentralisation.

In 2022, the overall amount devoted to public investment is 1 555.3 billion CFA F in Commitment Authorisations and 1 479 billion CFA F in Payment Credits . The PIB 2022 thus records an increase of 9.4% in relative value and CFAF 127 billion in absolute value, or 26.4% of the general budget.