Cameroon Govt to Recruit Over 400 Teachers in Universities of Bertoua, Ebolowa ,Garoua

Published on 24.11.2022 at 07h43 by Nana Kamsu Kom

University teachers to be recruited

The Secretary General of the Prime Ministry, Seraphin Magloire Fouda, has announced that a new wave of recruitment of teachers will begin next year.

 

These three new state universities opened their doors this academic year. They officially came into being last January through a decree signed by the President of the Republic. For Paul Biya, it was time for each region of the country to have a university. The challenge now is to build adequate infrastructure and find teaching staff.

The Head of State has authorized the launch, for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, a special recruitment of 450 new teachers exclusively for the benefit of the three new state universities of Bertoua, Ebolowa and Garoua,” said Séraphin Magloire Fouda.

The primacy announces this recruitment at the same time as it publishes the results of the third phase of the special recruitment operation of 573 teachers for all state universities.

