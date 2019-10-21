Cameroon: Gov’t slams Kamto for ingratitude

The Government of Cameroon has called on Maurice Kamto, National President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party to place his political interest aside and work in the best interest of the Nation.

Reacting to Prof Maurice Kamto’s interview granted to Radio France International, Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi urged the leader of the CRM party to stop claiming an imaginary electoral holdup and focus on opportunities ahead of him.

It is President Biya the only true elected representative of the Nation…We believe that our compatriot, Professor Maurice Kamto, whose intellectual qualities and brilliance are undisputed facts should cease to sail in such distant unknown space…but come back down to earth to realise that the claim of an imaginary holdup is an illusion…” Part of the statement from Rene Emmanuel Sadi reads.

Encouraging Maurice Kamto to move on to something else, Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi disclosed that the Presidential election has become something of the past, forgotten by a vast majority of Cameroonians.

“There are equally exciting opportunities available, which he, as well as anyone else can take good advantage of and contribute in nation building.”

In an interview he granted to Radio France internationa, the CRM leader vowed to continue with post-election “resistance”.