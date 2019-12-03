Cameroon: Gov’t urged encourage free market for better

The government of Cameroon has been urged to put in place a free market mechanism that will help business persons and entrepreneurs flourish and make the economy competitive.

During the latest edition of the Nkafu debates organised under the theme “should Cameroon become a free market”, participants on both panels admitted a more flexible market will help make the economy competitive in the sub region and beyond.

According to Christian Amouo, economist and Mougano Investment, the government of Cameroon should encourage a free market by setting up sustainable structures that will help entrepreneurs. He however posited that the government should refrain from being a key actor in economic affairs.

He stressed the government should act as a regulator and not a key player in the economy as the economist advocates a totally free market society.

On his part, Dr. Jean Faustin Kaffo, economist at the Ministry of Economy and planning said a free market is good in but within the confines of government’s control.

He said the government should step in to provide goods in sectors with low added value as well as social facilities, amenities and infrastructure.

This edition of the Nkafu debate was also an opportunity to unveil the winner of the National Essay Competition. The award went home to Motika Ghende Ndip- Arrah Lucia, a medical Student at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of Buea winning a cash prize of 200,000fcfa.