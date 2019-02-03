Cameroon gov’t urged to create enabling environment for Think-tanks

The government of Cameroon has been urged to create an enabling environment for think tanks in the country so as to help enhance development through proper research.

The call was made by a panel researchers on Thursday January 31 during a forum to examine the think tank landscape in Cameroo as well as brainstorm its role in the country’s development.

Organised by the Nkafu Policy Institute of the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation, participants brainstormed on the various ways of bringing think tanks together so as to enhance research.

“Our hope at the Nkafu PolicyInstitute is to create a platform where all (22 think tanks) in Cameroon can gather together and create a synergy among researchers, that they may meet together and they discuss together and share the knowledge together and see how we can better improve Cameroon, “Dr. Hughe Nkoutchou of the Nkafu Policy Insatitute said.

But for this to be possible, they all agreed that if this to be possible, the government needs to create an enabling environment.

“It is a brilliant idea (from the Foretia Foundation) to bring think tanks together because this will help improve research in the country but the government through the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation should help by structuring the research environment,” Dr. Parfait Akana of the Muntu Institute said.

On his part, Dr. Jean Marcel of the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation stressed they are open to such innovations and said the Ministry is always read to work and collaborate with all initiatives that help to foster research. He urged the think tanks to use the right channels.