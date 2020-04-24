Cameroon: Gov’t urged to divert Labour Day, May 20th budgets to COVID-19 fight

2018 Presidential candidate, Barrister Akere Muna has called on the Government of Cameroon to convert financial resources that were meant to be spent on the cancelled Labour and National Day public celebrations to bonuses for the health personnel involved in the fight against the COVID-19 killer pandemic.

Barrister Akere Muna made the appeal Thursday in a tweet, following the publication of the communique from the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic on the cancellation of public celebrations of this year’s Labour and National Day due to COVID-19.

According to the lawyer, the budget should first of all be disclosed in all transparency and later on converted into bonuses for the frontline health workers who risk being infected by the Coronavirus to safe other lives.

“We must recognize the sacrifices they are making.” The lawyer said.

Many a times, health workers involved in the fight against the pandemic in Cameroon received congratulations and encouragement from the Minister of Public Health for their sense of service, bravery and determination to safe lives in the wake of this ravaging virus.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cameroon, many nurses have tested positive for it, meanwhile, three doctors succumbed to the deadly effects of the virus.